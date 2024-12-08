VWCF celebrates Giving Tuesday

VW independent staff/submitted information

Last Tuesday, December 3, communities worldwide joined together to celebrate Giving Tuesday, a global day dedicated to generosity and philanthropy. The Van Wert County Foundation (VWCF) embraced the spirit of giving by matching donations (up to $10,000 per fund) made to charitable organization endowment funds held within the foundation.

A charitable organization endowment fund is a permanent nancial resource designed to provide nonprots with consistent, reliable operational support. Donations to these funds are preserved in perpetuity, ensuring long-term nancial stability and continued benets for the organizations that serve our community.

This year, Giving Tuesday 2024 was a remarkable success. Contributions, including the VWCF match, totaled $322,581.60. These funds will provide lasting support for local organizations, ensuring their mission-driven work continues to thrive for generations. Donation details are listed below.

“It is inspiring to see the community come together and give towards causes and organizations they are passionate about,” Van Wert County Foundation CEO Seth Baker said. “The work done on this day secures a bright future for so many of our nonprot organizations. It’s in direct alignment with our vision of creating a well-resourced and thriving quality of life for our community.”

For more information, or to explore how to contribute to the permanent impact of local non-profits, visit the Van Wert County Foundation at 138 E. Main St., Van Wert. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. You can also reach out via phone at 419.238.1743 or email info@vanwertcountyfoundation.org.