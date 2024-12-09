Church wreath ceremony…

The Middle Creek Church in Grover Hill will hold its fourth annual Wreath Ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 14. The public is invited to join in and honor beloved veterans buried at Middle Creek Cemetery. There will be a short program in Middle Creek Church, then the ceremony will move outside to honor veterans with the laying of the wreaths. The wreaths were purchased through the wreaths across america program and sponsored by the Middle Creek Church and the Grover Hill VFW Post 2873 . The program includes a guest speaker and specials being read by the Middle Creek youth followed by the laying of the wreaths. After the 300 wreaths are laid at the cemetery there will be a time of fellowship and light refreshments in the fellowship hall. Anyone with questions or those who would like to donate to the wreath program should contact Pastor Dave Prior at 419.771.0883. Photo submitted