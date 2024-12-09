Elks Lodge 1197 Hoop Shoot winners

Submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks held their Annual Hoop Shoot free throw contest on Saturday, December 7, at the Goedde Building in Van Wert. The contest was open to all boys and girls, ages 8-13 and the boys and girls competed separately in their respective age classes. All participants shot 25 free throws.

The Elks National “Hoop Shoot” is the nation’s largest co-ed sports competition and the only non-commercial sporting event conducted on a national basis. More than three million boys and girls, ages 8-13, from all 50 states, compete in the Elks “Hoop Shoot” contests at various levels of competition each year.

The first place winners of the local contest will advance to the district competition, which will be held January 5 at OSU-Lima/Rhoades State College in Lima.

These young hoopsters took part in Saturday’s Elks Hoop Shoot contest. Photo submitted

This year’s winners were:

8-9 Boys: Everett Gerker, 1st place; Tynan Dreyer, 2nd place

8-9 Girls: Aurora Perrott, 1st place

10-11 Boys: Jack Clark, 1st place; Landon Baer, 2nd place; Finn Worden, 3rd place

10-11 Girls: Myma Dreyer, 1st place; Emma Gibson, 2nd place

12-13 Boys: Kyrie Dreyer, 1st place; Holden Perrott, 2nd place; Dominic Marsicano 3rd place

The winners each received a medal and all participants received a t-shirt compliments of Midwest Sportswear. Michael Martz, Lodge Chairman thanked everyone who participated in the contest this year.