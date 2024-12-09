Roberts chosen for council seat; water rates to increase

Newly appointed Second Ward Councilman Greg Roberts takes the oath of office from Law Director John Hatcher. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Van Wert’s second ward has a new council representative.

After going behind closed doors Monday night to briefly interview two people who expressed interest in the seat – Greg Roberts and Kirby Kelly – then discussing the matter amongst themselves, council members agreed to appoint Roberts to the seat through December 31, 2025. He was sworn in immediately after his appointment and sat in on the remainder of the meeting.

“I’ve always wanted to run for council, I just never pursued it,” Roberts said. “I thought this was the right time to do it and it felt right.”

Roberts works for the Marsh Foundation, drives bus for Lincolnview Local Schools and occasionally works at Olympic Lanes. As a member of council, he’ll lead the Parks and Recreation Committee.

The second ward seat came open November 22, when former Second Ward Councilman Jordan Dettrow resigned because he and his family moved out of the ward. It was previously suggested by At-Large Councilman Jeff Kallas that Dettrow and At-Large Councilwoman Judy Bowers swap council seats, because Bowers lives in the second ward. However, Bowers declined to make the switch and she recommended Dettrow’s predessesor, David Stinnett, be appointed to the seat. Stinnett expressed interest and submitted his name, but later withdrew from consideration.

It appears water rates will increase by 10 percent in 2025. During Monday night council meeting, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming proposed the increase and explained the reason.

“The one thing that’s really driving this is the THM issue,” he said. “We’ve studied this, we’ve done the pilot testing and the engineers have determined that the best course of action is to do aeration in our 500,000 gallon underground pool at the water plant.”

Fleming said the total cost of that project will be approximately $1.3 million and he said the city is capable of borrowing money from the Ohio Water Development Authority at a two percent interest rate. He added work will begin next summer.

Meghan Klinger-Dallas addresses Van Wert City Council. Scott Truxell photo

Fleming also explained the water plant is aging and said it’s incurred big expenses over the last few years, which has eaten into the water fund balance. The proposed increase would generate approximately $230,000 annually.

“A little less than $100,000 will go to the debt service on the THM project and what would still leave $130,000 that we could start growing the water fund.

Legislation to raise water rates will be up for the first of three readings later this month. It’s expected to be approved in January, with the increase taking effect March 1, 2025.

Another increase will go into effect next year. Following unanimous approval by council, basic life support transporation will go from $650 to $900, while advanced life support will go from $850 to $1,100.

Council members heard an impassioned plea from city resident Meghan Klinger-Dallas, who’s young son was hit by a car last month. The boy was struck November 15, while crossing the street at the intersection of E. Crawford St. and S. Washington St. The boy suffered serious injuries in the accident. Klinger-Dallas asked council to improve pedestrian safety at the intersection and spoke of issues with signal response times and cars parking near the crosswalk. Council and Fleming agreed to explore various options, including the possibility of partnering with Van Wert City Schools to implement a volunteer crossing guard program.

In other business, council members gave final approval to the city’s 2025 budget, and council approved several routine year-end fund-to-fund transfers.

Van Wert City Council’s final meeting of 2024 will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 23, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.