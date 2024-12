School board to meet at Goedde Building

Submitted information

The regular monthly meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, December 18. However, instead of the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, the meeting will be held in the S.F. Goedde Building conference room, 205 W. Crawford St. The meeting is open to the public.