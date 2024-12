Ugly sweaters…

True to his word, Van Wert Mayor Ken Markward wore the ugliest sweater from the Brumback Library’s recent ugly sweater contest during Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council. The winner of the contest came from the Van Wert County Humane Society. Brumback Library Director Nellie Schmidt wore the second ugliest sweater in the contest, which came from the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent