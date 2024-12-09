Van Wert Police blotter 12/1-12/8/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, December 1 – an unruly juvenile report was made in the 300 block of Euclid Ave.

Sunday, December 1 – criminal trespassing was reported in the 300 block of S. Vine St.

Monday, December 2 – a trespassing report was taken in the 600 block of N. Washington St.

Monday, December 2 – a traffic crash occurred on N. Washington St. near Christopher Crossing. One of the drivers was cited for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign.

Tuesday, December 3 – officers took a report for a theft that occurred in the 1000 block of S. Washington St.

Tuesday, December 3 – officers took a report for a theft in the 100 block of Hawthorne Drive.

Tuesday, December 3 – a parking ticket was issued in the 600 block of Cable St.

Tuesday, December 3 – a citation was issued in the 700 block of W. Main St.

Tuesday, December 3 – an accident report was taken in the 200 block of E. Central Ave.

Tuesday, December 3 – a domestic violence report was taken in the 500 block of Gordon Ave.

Wednesday, December 4 – telephone harassment was reported in the 1100 block of Woodland Ave. After an investigation, no charges were filed.

Wednesday, December 4 – a building that was under construction in the 1100 block of Park St. collapsed. A man was stuck underneath the structure and sustained serious injuries.

Wednesday, December 4 – a criminal damaging incident was reported in the 100 block of John Brown Rd.

Thursday, December 5 – a traffic stop was conducted in the 1300 block of Woodland Ave.

Thursday, December 5 – the police department took a report of a distraught male in the 200 block of S. Vine St.

Friday, December 6 – a bond violation was reported in the 1300 block of W. Main St.

Friday, December 6 – an officer was assigned to the 200 block of W. Crawford St. in reference to an unruly juvenile.

Friday, December 6 – Lance Jay Thompson, 43, of Van Wert was arrested on an active warrant out of Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. The arrest was made in the 600 block of Temple St.

Saturday, December 7 – an incident of telephone harassment was reported in the 1200 block of Woodland Ave.

Saturday, December 7 – the police department took a report for a theft that occurred in the 800 block of Fox Rd.

Sunday, December 8 – a menacing report was taken in the 1000 block of Rye Drive.

Sunday, December 8 – an incident of criminal mischief was reported to the police department. It occurred at the intersection of Fox Rd. and S. Washington St.