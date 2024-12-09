VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/6/2024

Friday December 6, 2024

12:17 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for an odor investigation.

6:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of a wrong way driver.

7:10 a.m. – Deputies received a report of possible abuse at a location in the Village of Ohio City.

7:29 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to an area of Ohio 118 in the Village of Ohio City for an odor investigation.

8:02 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who fell.

8:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of a domestic violence and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Jesus Edgardo Luisgarcia, 33, of California was charged with domestic violence, and unauthorized use of motor vehicle, both first degree misdemeanors. He is being held in the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Alspach Road in Liberty Township for a report of a dog that fell through the ice on a pond. The dog was able to get out prior to deputy arrival.

11:01 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Convoy for a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

11:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Race Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

12:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Sycamore in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a loose dog.

2:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Keplar Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of the vehicle.

3:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a loose dog.

4:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Wolfcale Road in Pleasant Township to standby as a peace officer.

6:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

9:06 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a report of a dumpster fire.

9:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.

9:30 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a probation violation. Lance J. Thompson, 43, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Giffin Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of an injured dog.