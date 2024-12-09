VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/7/2024

Saturday December 7, 2024

11:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Jefferson Street in the City of Delphos for a report of a dog bite.

1:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a resident.

2:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Normal Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of fraud.

2:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of harassment.

2:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

7:42 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a subject who was not feeling well.

8:22 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Roy Densel Jr., 49, of Van Wert was issued a summons to appear in court on Wednesday December 11.

9:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.