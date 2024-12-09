VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/8/2024

Sunday December 8, 2024

1:35 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Convoy on a complaint of vandalism and identity fraud.

5:43 a.m. – Dispatched Scott Fire to a location on Scott Road in Union Township for a report of a utility pole on fire.

6:30 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on South Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

7:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a vehicle driving with no lights.

8:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a report of criminal damaging.

9:19 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

10:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:21 a.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire and Wren Fire to an area of Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township for a report of a field fire.

11:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

12:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township for a report of a truck and tool chest being broken into.

2:02 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS, Van Wert Fire, Lutheran Air responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on State Road. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

2:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jonestown Western Road in York Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

2:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a burglary and theft.

3:30 p.m. – Dispatched Wren Fire to a report of a garage fire at a residence on State Street in the Village of Wren. Willshire Fire, Convoy Fire, and Ohio City Fire responded to assist. CERT responded to assist with traffic.

7:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.