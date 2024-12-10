Donations sought for fire victims

Submitted information

On Sunday, December 1, and Wednesday, December 4, the Van Wert County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was dispatched to assist local fire departments with two house fires. CERT is working to raise support for the families. After meeting with both families it is determined that only monetary donations are needed.

Please include the following case number with your donation so that Van Wert County CERT can ensure they are distributed to the correct family:

Case #5018 – Van Wert (George Street); Case #1204 – Convoy – (Wolfcale).

This George St. home caught fire on December 1. CERT photos

Monetary donations may be dropped off or sent to Van Wert County Foundation/CERT, 138 E. Main St., Van Wert. Please include the respective case number in the memo.



Donations may also be made online at vanwertcountyfoundation.org by clicking ‘Donate’ and selecting the ‘Van Wert EMA/CERT Fund’ and include the case number in the Donation Note.



Anyone with questions should call the EMA office at 419.238.1300.