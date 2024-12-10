Groups eye drug-impaired teen driving

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Traffic Safety Office is partnering with AAA Northeast and Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) to implement a program to educate high school students about the risks of underage cannabis/marijuana use while driving. “Shifting Gears: The Blunt Truth About Marijuana & Driving” uses science-based information to explain the physical and cognitive processes that are affected by cannabis and how those effects can impact the ability to drive safely.

In Ohio, it is illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to consume non-medical marijuana products. According to the Ohio Department of Health, use of marijuana by those under the age of 25 risks harmful effects to developing brains. Operating a vehicle while under the influence of marijuana is prohibited for all drivers, regardless of age.

The “Shifting Gears” curriculum, developed by AAA Northeast, is research-based and will utilize partnerships with SADD representatives to train others to deliver this program in schools all over Ohio. OTSO aims to expand the program’s reach in Ohio by reimbursing public agencies and applicable non-profit organizations for delivering the program to Ohio students. The curriculum has been peer-reviewed by Brown University’s School of Public Health and has already been delivered to over 240,000 high school students throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island.

“Now that those 21 and older can legally purchase non-medical marijuana in Ohio, there will be more opportunities for those who are underage to illegally access the drug,” said Emily Davidson, OTSO’s Director. “It’s important that Ohio teenagers know the risks of underage marijuana use, particularly if they plan to get behind the wheel. Cannabis-impaired driving is incredibly dangerous, and through this program, we hope to help teens make responsible decisions that keep our roadways safe for everyone.”

December is National Impaired Driving Awareness Month, and according to crash data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol:

44 percent of Ohio traffic fatalities in 2023 involved someone under the influence of drugs.

The most common drugs of abuse in fatal crashes are marijuana compounds. Deadly crashes involving marijuana increased by 11 percent from 2022 to 2023.

Last year, there were 306 deadly crashes involving marijuana – an average of about 25 per month.

“Young drivers are often inexperienced, making them more vulnerable to risky behaviors and crashes,” said Kara Hitchens, public affairs manager with AAA Club Alliance. “By bringing this program to more classrooms in Ohio we can proactively educate the next generation of drivers.”

OTSO is now working to identify agencies and organizations that are interested in presenting “Shifting Gears” to high school students. Presenters must first complete a mandatory training before bringing the program to schools. Trainings begin in January, and resources are available online now at Shifting Gears Training | Ohio Traffic Safety Office.

“SADD is excited to partner with the Ohio Traffic Safety Office to facilitate thesecritical Shifting Gears regional trainings in early 2025,” said Deanne Hicks, SADD Ohio State Coordinator. “This program focuses on preventing marijuana-impaired driving by equipping professionals and community leaders with effective tools to educate and empower drivers to make safe choices. Together, we are working to promote safer roads and prevent impaired driving across Ohio.”