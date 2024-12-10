Roundup: VW girls hoops, bowling

VW independent sports

Girls basketball

Spencerville 45 Van Wert 32

At the Cougar’s Den, Van Wert and Spencerville were tied 11-11 after the first quarter, but the Bearcats outscored the hosts 13-2 in the second quarter and went on to defeat the Cougars 45-32 on Tuesday night.

Jazzlyn Florence led Van Wert with 11 points, including five in the first quarter, while Amaya Dowdy added 10 points. Spencerville’s Briley Cook led all scorers with 20 points and Clara Goecke finished with nine points.

Van Wert won the junior varsity game 39-31.

Van Wert (1-3) will travel to Bath on Thursday, while Spencerville (4-1) will travel to Crestview the same night.

Bowling

Cougars swept by St. Marys Memorial

ST MARYS — Van Wert varsity boys lost to St. Marys Memorial 2615-2433 at Varsity Lanes on Monday. Top bowlers for Van Wert were senior Christian Thatcher with a 213, senior Logan Sutton with a 198, and senior Hayden Davis with a 180 game.

“Lane conditions were tough and we were inconsistent when it came to hitting our marks on the lane,” head coach Seth Blackmore said. “Working on being consistent is something we will be focusing on before we take on Celina on Saturday.”

The Van Wert junior varsity boys lost to the Roughriders 1946-1922. Top bowlers for Van Wert were freshman Maverick Bigham with a 191, senior Jordan Bennett with a 154 game, and freshman Zaide Blue with a 140 game.

The varsity girls lost 2297-2000. Top bowlers for Van Wert were Junior Regan Horine with a 200 and 161 game for a two-game series of 361. Sophomore Makayla Wannemacher had a 166 game, and junior Lindsey Say had a 160 game.

“This is a young team and I look forward to our match against Celina,” coach Brock Blackmore said. “Girls just need to work on being consistent with their release and hitting their marks.”

Van Wert will face Celina at 3 p.m. Saturday at Olympic Lanes.