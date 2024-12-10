Sandra Kay Sargent

Sandra Kay Sargent, 77, of Van Wert, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, December 9, 2024, at the Van Wert Manor nursing home.

She was born on October 1, 1947, in Van Wert, the daughter of Louis Haines and Marguerite Kathleen (Kesler) Haines, who both preceded her in death. In December of 1968, she married Fred Eugene Sargent, Sr. and he preceded her in death on November 12, 2016.

Sandra Sargent

Sandra is survived by a daughter, Michele Haines-Rock (James) of Decatur, Indiana; two stepsons, Fred E. “Buddy” Sargent, Jr. and Kelly P. (Karen) Sargent both of Bradenton, Florida; six grandchildren, Drew Shaffer, Logan Baldwin, Marguerite “Maggie: (Mike) Brown, Zachary Brooks, Samantha Brooks and Destiny Brooks; five great-grandchildren, and a sister, Barbara Ann (Charles) Cousens of Delavan, Wisconsin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Kathy Brooks, and a great-grandson, Zyathen Blair.

Sandra was a 1965 graduate of Van Wert High School and had previously been employed at the former Balyeat’s Coffee Shop and the Rite Aid Pharmacy Store in Delphos. She didn’t know a stranger and cherished the friendship of her many close friends and extended family. Sandra formerly attended the First Baptist Church of Van Wert.

Funeral services for Sandra will be at 10 a.m. Friday, December 13, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Steve Haddix officiating. Visitation hours will held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment with take place at Ridge Cemetery, Ridge Township.

Preferred memorials: the Van Wert County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.