Shirley J. Lippi, 74, of Convoy, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2024, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne.

She was born July 10, 1950, in Oakhill, Ohio, to Willis and Irene (Rawlins) Hall, who both preceded her in death. On January 14, 1988, she married Mike Lippi who survives in Convoy.

Shirley is also survived by her children, Cindy (Mike) East, Chad (Heather) Ratliff, Sheridan (Carolyn Miller) Lippi, Mikey (Karla) Lippi, and Regina (Missy) Lippi Butte; 17 grandchildren; more than 20 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Carolyn J. (Gary) Grubb and Linda (Ronald) Reno; a sister-in-law, Doris Hall, and a brother in law, Phil Klaus.

Shirley was preceded in death by her brothers, William Hall, Calvin Hall, Dennis Hall; a sister, Rachael Klaus, and son, William D. Ratliff.

Shirley worked at Federal Mogul of Van Wert for 20 years. She was known for her southern style cooking, love for playing cards, and watching Lifetime movies. She loved and looked forward to spending time with her family. Most of all, Shirley was a truly loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A celebration of life will held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, December 15, at the Convoy Community Building, Edgewood Park, 634 N. Main St, Convoy.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.