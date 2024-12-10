VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/9/2024

Monday December 9, 2024

2:00 a.m. – Deputies while on routine patrol located an open door at a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township.

8:35 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject who fell.

10:57 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for subject hallucinating.

11:29 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Dealey Drive in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of criminal damaging.

12:28 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a subject who fell.

12:33 p.m.. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for third degree felony escape, and fifth degree felony vandalism. Joshua D. McGinnis, 43, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dustman Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of leaves being blown in the roadway.

1:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to check an open line 911 call.

3:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monticello Spencerville Road in Jennings Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a resident. While at the residence it was discovered that the subject had an active warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to comply. Corey Dana Dolt, 35, of Pleasant Township was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

7:45 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township to assist a subject who had fallen.

9:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West South Street in the Village of Middle Point to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.