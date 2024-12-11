25 hearings held in local court

VW independent staff

Van Wert County Common Pleas Court was a busy place on Tuesday and Wednesday, with 25 criminal hearings taking place over the two-day period. Judge Martin Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Arraignments

Gary Yates, 41, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third degree felony. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. January 8.

Joshua McGinnis, 43, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to escape, a second degree felony, and vandalism, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. January 8.

Amani Perkins, 18, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to domestic violence, a fifth degree felony. Perkins was released on a surety bond and was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pre-trial conference was set for 8 a.m. January 8.

Roy Densel, Jr., 49, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 8 a.m. January 8.

Brittney Barajas, 29, of Convoy, pleaded not guilty to theft, forgery, breaking and entering, all fifth degree felonies, as well as theft from a person in a protected class, and grand theft of a motor vehicle, both fourth degree felonies. She was released on a surety bond and was ordered to have no contact with the victims. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. January 8.

Augustine Barajas, 36, of Convoy, pleaded not guilty to theft, forgery and breaking and entering, all fifth degree felonies, and theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth degree felony. Barajas was released on a surety bond with a no-contact order. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. January 8.

Lisa Hundley, 44, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to driving under suspension, a third degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and was ordered not to operate a motor vehicle. A pre-trial conference will be held at 8 a.m. January 15.

Nicholas Tarbet, 29, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. January 15.

Randal Michaelson Jr., 35, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to disrupting public services and assault, both fourth degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. January 15.

Adam Stripe, 47, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a no-contact order. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. January 15.

Braxton Dorsett, 27, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. January 15.

Broc Forrer, 28, of Payne, entered a not guilty plea to OVI, an unclassified misdemeanor, and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth degree felony. He was released on surety bond and was ordered not to drive a motor vehicle. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 11 a.m. January 16.

Daniel Vibbert, 33, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to non-support of dependents, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. January 15.

Guy D’Andrea, 30, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to two counts of endangering children, both second degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond with a no-contact order. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. January 30.

Plea changes

William Vibbert, 28, of Van Wert, entered a guilty plea to a prosecutor’s bill of information for improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree misdemeanor. He was then ordered to pay a $250 fine and court costs.

Philip Lane, 36, of Delphos, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. He was then sentenced to one year of community control, and 30 days in jail at a later date. He must undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Brandon Clark, 28, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He then requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. He was ordered to pay court costs.

Stephanie Miller, 41, of Delphos, changed her plea to guilty to identity fraud, a fifth degree felony, and theft, a first degree misdemeanor. Bond was modified to a personal surety bond and she was ordered to report to probation twice a week. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 10 a.m. January 29.

James A.L. Vibert, 27, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony. He then requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. He was ordered to pay court costs.

LeAnn Davis, 50, of Hillsboro, changed her plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. She was ordered to pay court costs.

Kristina Diltz, 45, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to a charge of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth degree felony. She requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. She was ordered to pay court costs.

Sentencing

Eric Braun, 53, of Ohio City, was sentenced to one year of community control, 64 days in jail with credit for 64 days already served, and 30 days jail at a later date for assault, a first degree misdemeanor. He must undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Bond/probation violations

Mikayla Lavy, 29, Delphos, admitted to violating her probation by failing a drug screen. Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. December 18.

Devin Contreras, 30, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond/intervention in lieu of conviction by failing a drug screen. New bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation report and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. January 15.

Competency hearing

Amanda Trejo, 41, of Convoy, was found competent to stand trial after an evaluation at Court Diagnostic in Toledo. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. January 15. She’s charged with burglary, a second degree felony, and trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth degree felony.