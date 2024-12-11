Christmas Choir Concert…

The Van Wert High School Vocal Music department invites the community to attend their Christmas Choir Concert on Monday, December 16, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center Auditorium. The concert will begin at 8:15 p.m. and will feature the Freshmen Choir, Sophomore Women’s Chorus, Concert Choir, and Select Choir. The concert is free and open to the public. Join the choirs as they celebrate the holidays with music. VWCS photo