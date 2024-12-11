Fire Marshal continues investigation into Convoy blaze

Firefighters from four Van Wert County fire departments spent several hours battling last week’s blaze at a Wolfcale Road home. State investigators believe a propane leak might have been the cause. Bob Barnes photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The State Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate an early December explosion and house fire in the Convoy area.

The blast and subsequent fire occurred at approximately 5 a.m. December 4, at a house in the 3200 block of Wolfcale Rd. According to State Fire Marshal Public Information Officer Jarrod Clay, the investigation to this point has revealed the explosion originated in the attached garage of the 156-year-old home. It could be felt in Convoy and Ohio City.

“The explosion blew the west and north walls of the attached garage outward about 100 feet and when the fire department arrived on scene, the structure was fully involved with fire, subsequently destroying the structure,” Clay stated.

He added investigators cannot rule out a propane gas leak.

One of the residents was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for treatment of unspecified injuries. A second resident and two dogs were able to escape unharmed. Firefighters from four different departments – Convoy, Ohio City, Van Wert and Wren were at the scene.

Van Wert County CERT is accepting monetary donations for the victims of the fire. Monetary donations may be dropped off or sent to Van Wert County Foundation/CERT, 138 E. Main St., Van Wert. Please include case number No. 1204 in the memo. Donations may also be made online at vanwertcountyfoundation.org by clicking ‘Donate’ and selecting the Van Wert EMA/CERT Fund.