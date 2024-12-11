Hatcher receives coveted nominations

VW independent staff/submitted information

BOWLING GREEN — A Lincolnview student, along with students from Delphos Jefferson and Ottoville are among those nominated by Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) for consideration to be accepted into the United States Air Force, Merchant Marine, Military, and Naval Academies in the Class of 2029. Students nominated by Representative Latta reside in Ohio’s Fifth District, which stretches from Van Wert and Paulding counties to Lorain County.

Lindsey Hatcher

Lincolnview High School senior Lindsey Hatcher has been nominated for both the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy. Mason Wiltsie of Delphos Jefferson has been nominated for the U.S. Air Force Academy, and Jadyden Sexton of Ottoville has been nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

“I’m proud to announce that I am nominating 20 students who reside in Ohio’s Fifth District to attend one of our prestigious U.S. Military Service Academies,” Latta said.”Each of these students have demonstrated they have the knowledge and ability to succeed at one of our Military Service Academies, and I’m honored to nominate them for consideration. I wish them the best as they continue through the interview and selection process, and I want to thank them for pursuing this path to serve our great country.”

Below is the complete list of Fifth District students nominated by Rep. Latta.

U.S. Military Academy – West Point, New York: Lindsey Hatcher, Lincolnview High School; Garrett Cook, Norwalk St. Paul High School; Connor Bender, St. Ignatius High School; Sarah Connor, Avon High School; William Sikora, Avon High School; John Paul Gray, Findlay High School; Ashton Draga, Marion L. Steele High School; Charles Knight, Columbian High School; Prince Tran, Marion L. Steele High School; Eli Kluding, Norwalk High School.

U.S. Naval Academy – Annapolis, Maryland: Lindsey Hatcher, Lincolnview High School; Garrett Cook, Norwalk St. Paul; John Paul Gray, Findlay High School; Ashton Draga, Marion L. Steele High School; Grace Anderson, Edison High School; Jayden Saxton, Ottoville High School; Jessica Linden, Keystone High School; Charles Knight, Columbian High School; Prince Tran, Marion L. Steel High School; Luke Bowlsby, Amhert, Naval Academy Preparatory School.

U.S. Air Force Academy – Colorado Springs, Colorado: John Paul Gray, Findlay High School; Christian Soltis, Elyria Catholic High School; Eli Kluding, Norwalk High School; Raegan Clemens, Continental High School; Trever Blackburn, Keystone High School; Mason Wiltsie, Delphos Jefferson High School; Charles Knight, Columbian High School; Prince Tran, Marion L. Steele High School; William Sikora, Avon High School; Kathryn Polachek-Sneider, Upper Sandusky High School/University of Findlay.

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy – Kings Point, New York: Jayden Saxton, Ottoville High School; Charles Knight, Columbian High School; Prince Tran, Marion L. Steele High School; Christian Soltis, Elyria Catholic High School.