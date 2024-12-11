OhioHealth to build new cancer center

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — OhioHealth has announce plans for a new comprehensive outpatient cancer center that will focus equally on expanding access to cancer care and improving patient experience. The new facility will be located in the current location of the south parking lot on OhioHealth’s administrative campus across from OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

This rendering shows OhioHealth’s plans for a new outpatient cancer center in Columbus.

Services and programs will include:

Radiation oncology

Surgical oncology clinics

Medical oncology

Hematology

Infusion

Diagnostics

Lab

Several specialized cancer clinics

“This comprehensive cancer center will increase access to care for patients who are dealing with complicated and aggressive cancers,” said Praveen Dubey, MD, OhioHealth Vice President, Cancer Care. “Cancer is scary. With the creation of this facility, we are making care more convenient for our patients and demonstrating that we know their care is a combination of clinical care and the experience every time they interact with us.”

Construction will include doubling the size of the existing building on the administrative campus, renovations to the current structure and a new parking garage.

Key Facts and Figures

The comprehensive cancer center will be 199,000 square feet, nearly doubling the size of the current administrative campus to 500,000 square feet.

Construction is slated to begin in the spring of 2026, with the goal to open for patient care in the spring of 2029.

OhioHealth currently has over 400 cancer program staff today, with plans to add roughly 140+ staff over the next decade, which amounts to roughly a one third growth in oncology staffing.

The new center provides a destination for comprehensive cancer services provided by both OhioHealth and Columbus Oncology and Hematology and increases access to care for complicated and aggressive cancers.

Concurrently, this new center allows OhioHealth to advance the cancer care offered at OhioHealth for growing communities. This includes maintaining outpatient and inpatient cancer care services available across OhioHealth’s footprint to keep care local for chemotherapy management, imaging and procedures.

The new comprehensive cancer center does not change OhioHealth’s “where we work” status for associates who work in the administrative campus – associates will remain in their current in-office, hybrid or at home status.