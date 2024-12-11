Wednesday morning crash…

Ohio City Volunteer Fire and EMS responded to a two-vehicle accident on Ohio 118 just north of Ohio City-Venedocia Rd. just before 7 a.m. this morning. One person was injured in the rear-end collision and was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital by Ohio City EMS. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage. The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Patrol investigated the accident and the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office provided traffic control. Bob Barnes photos