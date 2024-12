Wise All-Ohio!

Van Wert’s Briston Wise has been named Honorable Mention All-Ohio in Division IV by the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association. During his senior season as the starting quarterback for the Cougars, Wise had 257 carries for 1,463 yards and 19 touchdowns and completed 166-of-256 passes for 1,785 yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Bob Barnes photo