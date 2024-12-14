Arlene C. Williamson

Arlene C. Williamson, 90, of Van Wert passed away Thursday evening, December 12, 2024, at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

She was born on June 10, 1934, in Roanoke, Indiana, the daughter of Clifford W. Perry and Opal Ernestine (Roat) Perry, who both preceded her in death. On December 18, 1953, she married Curtis “Dean” Williamson and he preceded her in death on August 12, 2021.

Arlene is survived by her children, Terry Williamson of Chicago and Cyndi Mechta of Van Wert; a brother, Maurice Perry of Van Wert, as well as nieces and nephews Brenda (Gary) Berres and Vicki (Terry) Profit both of Van Wert; Kim Perry of York, Pennsylvania; Rick Williamson of Paulding and Annette (Gary) Adkins of Angola, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister-in-law, E. Louise Perry and a brother-in-law, Gerald Williamson.

Arlene was a former member of Calvary Evangelical Church, where she taught preschool for a number of years. She was a homemaker and attended Grace Bible Church.

Private family funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 17. Open visitation hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Grace Bible Church of Van Wert. Interment will be at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: the Grace Bible Church or the Van Wert Historical Society.

