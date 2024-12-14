Crestview wins Scholastic Bowl tourney

Submitted information

LIMA — Crestview took home top honors at the 2024 Northwest Conference Scholastic Bowl Tournament held Friday at The Ohio State University at Lima. Columbus Grove was runner-up in varsity competition. Spencerville won the junior varsity division for the second year in a row and Crestview was runner-up.

The winning varsity team from Crestview included Sam Boroff, Saxton Short, Jacob Pawlick and Noah Mosier. The team finished with a 7-0 record to win the tournament. The runner-up varsity team from Columbus Grove finished with a 6-1 record and included Hannah Cartwright, Ethan McDougle, Kaylin Grohoske, McKayla Ricker, Delaney Wintersteller, Laney Auchmuty, Will Horstman and Simon Zimmerly.

The winning JV team from Spencerville included Nathan Hemker, Jovie Holtzapple, Kaitlyn Clement, Nathaniel Bontrager and Jack Miller. The team finished with a 6-0 record. The runner-up JV team from Crestview included Ella Lamb, Caleb Thomas, Gwyn Kahle, Elijah Foudy, Xehrya Esparza and Harold Smazenko. Their record was 5-1.

Crestview won the 2024 Northwest Conference Scholastic Bowl Tournament championship. Shown from left to right are:From left: Noah Mosier, Saxton Short, Sam Boroff, Jacob Pawlick and Coach Aimee Bassett. Photos submitted

The Crestview coach is Aimee Bassett. Columbus Grove coach is John Vennekotter and Spencerville is Joshua Vasquez.

The Northwest Conference Scholastic Bowl All Tournament Team was chosen by the coaches and made up of one member from each school. The 2024 All Tournament Team members are Zoe Zeller from Allen East, Asa Clingerman from Bluffton, Simon Zimmerly from Columbus Grove, Sam Boroff from Crestview, Charlie Wagner from Delphos Jefferson, Jacob Raczynski from Lima Central Catholic, Lindsey Hatcher from Lincolnview and Carson Van Gorder from Spencerville. Zimmerly, Borhoff and Wagner repeated as members of the All Tourney Team, Boroff for the third time.

High school teams went head-to-head in the round-robin scholastic bowl tournament. Varsity and junior varsity teams from Allen East (Kristin Dixon), Bluffton (Brigette Hoff), Columbus Grove (John Vennekotter), Crestview (Aimee Bassett), Delphos Jefferson (Rebekah Dubey and Marie Groch), Lima Central Catholic (Bonnie Brunelle), Lincolnview (Deb Stetler), and Spencerville (Joshua Vasquez) competed. Coaches’ names are in parentheses.

The competition is hosted and sponsored by The Ohio State University at Lima.