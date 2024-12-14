Downtown clock to come down again for more repairs

Just a few months after it was re-installed, the Van Wert National Bank clock is coming down again for more repairs. Van Wert independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It appears it’s “time” for a re-do of sorts.

In July of this year, the newly refurbished Van Wert National Bank clock was reinstalled at its familia spot at Main and Washington streets in downtown Van Wert, and it was officially unveiled and dedicated during a ceremony held July 25. That was just over a year after employees of Smith’s Bell and Clock Service of Camby, Indiana, disassembled the iconic clock and took it away for repairs and restoration.

However, by October, the clock wasn’t operating properly and became stuck showing a time between 5:06 and 5:10. Even before then, workers from Smith’s Bell and Clock Service could be seen working on it, ironing out what appeared at the time to be minor issues. Now, it seems more substantial repairs may be needed, but Smith’s won’t be doing the work, as the company is going out of business at the end of this year.

“We have a new signed contract with a company out of Cincinnati – The Virden Company,” Van Wert County Foundation CEO Seth Baker said on Thursday. “They will disassemble the clock and transport it for an assessment to determine what additional work will be needed for the desired work. We won’t know much until the evaluation happens, but the clock will be removed for what will likely be a lengthy period.”

The Van Wert County Foundation took possession of the clock in 2023, after the city agreed to sign it over to the organization. A fundraising drive was then spearheaded by Main Street Van Wert to cover the cost of repairs and restoration. Approximately $60,000 was raised via private donations, and no taxpayer funds were used for the restoration project.

“The Foundation joined forces with Main Street Van Wert to protect this community resource and ensure it has a future, so the project results have been disappointing and frustrating for all of us,” Baker said. “We are committed to delivering great results and are looking forward to working with Verdin for the remainder of this project.”

When operating properly, the clock, which previously ran on a mechanism that was largely underground, was supposed to run via the internet and keep time with atomic time. Other planned enhancements included LED lighting with color changing capabilities for various holidays and other events.

Baker also confirmed that no taxpayer funds will be used in new efforts to restore the clock to full functionality. He indicated in October that due to ongoing problems with the clock, funds were being withheld from Smith’s Bell and Clock Service to ensure resources were available to fully complete the project appropriately.

“The cost to disassemble and assess is coming from the fund held here at the Foundation, which includes resources that came from both donors and the Foundation,” he explained. “No tax funds were used or are planned to be used for the project.”

The clock was built by the McClintock-Loomis Company around 1917 and was moved to it’s well known location around 1923. The clock features Seth Thomas clockworks, which were high quality clockworks at that time.