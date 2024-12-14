Michael Dugan

A cherished husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Mike Dugan passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at the age of 88.

Born on December 13, 1935, in Rockford, Ohio, he was the son of Agnes and Charles Dugan.

Mike was preceded in death by his sisters, Ann (Dugan) Yergens, Geraldine (Dugan) Lange, Judith (Dugan) Hooley, and Collette Dugan, as well as his brothers, Charles and Vincent Dugan.

He is survived by his brother, Joseph Dugan.

Mike proudly served in the Ohio National Guard, taking great pride in his service and country. His professional career as a pharmacist at Dayton’s Children’s Medical Center was defined by compassion and humor. Patients and colleagues alike appreciated his ability to provide comfort, often through his quick wit and trademark laugh, infused with playful sarcasm.

Mike’s life centered on his unwavering love for his family and steadfast faith. He adored his wife, Kay (Bagley) Dugan, and their daughter, Mary Michaelene (“Mickey”) (Dugan) Swortzel. He cherished his son-in-law, Rich Swortzel, whom he embraced as his son, and his grandson, Michael Swortzel, who shared his name and brought immense pride.

At 41, Mike found peace in Jesus Christ, a transformation that profoundly impacted him and his family. Together, they embarked on a faith journey, growing closer through shared values and beliefs.

A lifelong Indiana University (IU) sports fan, Mike’s passion for college basketball and football was unmatched. Yet his loyalty extended to Purdue when his grandson pursued engineering there—a testament to his unwavering devotion to family.

We are better because we knew him.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

In place of flowers the family requests donations in Mike’s memory to Campus Crusade for Christ (CRU), Silver Maples, or Samaritans Purse.

Arrangements were entrusted to Cole Funeral Chapel in Chelsea, Michigan.