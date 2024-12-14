ODA releases 2025 county fair schedule

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) has released the official dates for the 2025 fair season, which includes Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair.

The Paulding County Fair will kick off the 2025 fair season on June 7, and the season will wrap up on October 11 with the Fairfield County Fair. In between, the Van Wert County Fair will run from August 26-September 1. For a complete schedule, click here.

In addition to setting and approving the dates for the independent and county fairs, ODA is responsible for helping to assure the safety of fair amusement rides, monitoring livestock shows to help assure honest competition, and coordinating animal health efforts with local veterinarians.