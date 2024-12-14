Retiring trustees…

After more than 65 years of combined years of dedicated service, Georgie Wilson (left), Marge Gehle (middle), and Marcia Ripley (right) retired from the Rockford Carnegie Library’s Board of Trustees. The library is administered by a seven-member board. Since a public library belongs to the entire community, the board of trustees has been created by law to act as the governing body of the library. Additionally, the board adopts and supports library policies and serves as an advocacy group by supporting the library before the budget commission, the state legislators, civic and cultural organizations, and the public at-large. Karen Nuttle, Misty Riley and Ali Ross have been appointed to the library board. They join Art Bader, Shannon Painter-Carpenter, Lisa Kuhn and Ryan Sipe. Photo submitted