The Middle Point Fireman’s Association held their annual “Breakfast with Santa” on Saturday, December 14. Association President Zach Gable thanked all the people who came out and supported their local fire department. The event is a fundraiser and a way for children in the community to see Santa and Mrs. Claus. According to Gable, Chief Brock Profit has done a fantastic job at continuing keeping the department staffed with volunteers who are willing to answer the call. Bob Barnes photos