Charles Robert McGinnis Sr.

Charles Robert McGinnis Sr., 67, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, and husband of Deborah McGinnis, departed this life Thursday afternoon, December 5, 2024, at his home.

Charles was born May 16, 1957, in Van Wert, the son of Charles McGinnis and Josephine A. Hartman McGinnis, who both preceded him in death.

While attending Van Wert High School, he was an Eagle Scout who earned a Bronze Palm and was an all-state wrestler. He graduated from Van Wert High School in 1975 and then joined the United States Navy where he was a jet fighter radar technician. He was stationed with Fighter Squadrons VF31 and VF103 aboard the USS Saratoga from 1975 until 1981. Charles continued his education at Mesa Community College in Arizona, graduating in 1989.

Mr. McGinnis was married June 12, 1981, in Whitesboro, New York, to Deborah Nayda McGinnis. He lived in eight states throughout his life: Ohio, Virginia, New York, Arizona, North Carolina, Texas, Tennessee and Mississippi. He made many lifelong friends in every state and while serving in the Navy with his fellow shipmates.

Charles was employed for 33 years as an electrical mechanical robotics technician. He worked at Motorola, Freescale and NXP Semiconductors before his retirement. He was a member of the Elks, the American Legion and the VFW Auxiliary.

Mr. McGinnis was a loving and devoted husband and father and cherished his family above all else. He enjoyed riding Harley Davidson motorcycles and traveling to motorcycle rallies with his wife. Charles was known for his sense of humor. One of many special memories was a trip to Florida to swim with the manatees with his wife who misled him and told him the water was warm – when it wasn’t – but he was always a good sport. He was on his third hair growth journey so he could donate it to children with alopecia and cancer.

Mr. McGinnis is survived by his wife, Deborah McGinnis of Oakland, Tennessee; his son, Charles Robert McGinnis, Jr. (Malissa) of San Tan Valley, Arizona; his sister, Tressa Jo Bissonette (Scott) of Van Wert, and two grandchildren, Destiny and Colton, both of San Tan Valley, Arizona.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald McGinnis.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in Arizona.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left at the funeral home’s online guestbook, www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.