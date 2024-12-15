Deadline near for Xmas Eve service info
VW independent staff
A final reminder that all local churches are encouraged to send information about their Christmas Eve services, including the time or times and any special plans for the service. The information will be compiled and published free of charge on the VW independent’s Church page this Friday, December 20.
Please send the information to editor@thevwindependent.com no later than this Wednesday, December 18.
