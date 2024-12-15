Local school boards to meet this week

VW independent staff

Crestview, Van Wert and Lincolnview school boards will hold their respective monthly meetings this week. It’s expected it will be the final meeting of each board in 2024.

The Crestview Local Schools Board of Education is slated to meet at 6:30 p.m. tonight in the multipurpose room. The Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the S.F. Goedde Building conference room, and the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.

All three meetings are open to the public.