On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

VW independent sports

Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. Please note that due to contractual obligations, the radio stations must carry Ohio State’s playoff football game vs. Tennessee on Saturday, therefore, no basketball will be on the air that night.

WKSD

Tuesday, December 17 – Fort Jennings at Crestview (boys)

Friday, December 20 – Columbus Grove at Crestview (boys)

WERT

Friday, December 20 – Celina at Van Wert (boys)

WKSD and WERT – Ohio State vs. Tennessee, Saturday, December 21. Pregame coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by kickoff at 8 p.m.