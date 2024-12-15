Owners share update on proposed eatery/bar/arcade

Plans announced in 2022 called the addition of a restaurant/bar and arcade onto Van Wert Cinemas. Van Wert independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It was a plan that seemed to be very well received when it was officially introduced in the spring of 2022.

That’s when Van Wert Cinema owners Rod and Donna Saunders announced plans to build a 10,000 square foot addition onto the Lincoln Highway theater, complete with a restaurant/sports bar and modern arcade with 40 virtual reality pieces, similar to Dave and Buster’s. At the time, the project was expected to cost at least $2.5 million.

Now, the plan has been placed on pause.

Donna Saunders confirmed late last week that Van Wert Dine & Play is on hold and via email, she explained the main reason is financing, or a lack thereof.

“After two years of trying to find a bank to loan us money for this project, we came away with the following recurring feedback: banks were ‘not comfortable’ with Van Wert, banks thought we were adding too big of an expansion, and banks were concerned my husband and I don’t have experience operating a restaurant/bar/arcade,” she said. “We do not agree with any of these statements whatsoever, and neither does our family entertainment center consultant.”

“One of the banks specifically stated ‘If the project were half the size and not in Van Wert, we would do it in a heartbeat,’” Saunders added.

She also said they have a plan to build their experience in family entertainment centers but noted it will take some time.

“We are also hopeful the economy will turn around and banks may be more interested in investing in Van Wert in the future,” she said. “In the meantime, we continue to invest in improvements in projection and sound equipment at Van Wert Cinemas. We experienced many sold-out shows in November with Wicked and Moana 2, and we expect more sold out shows over the Christmas holiday period.”

When plans for the addition were unveiled, another big hurdle had to be cleared and it was. At the time, Pleasant Township was a ‘dry’ township, meaning it was up to township voters to decide if Van Wert Dine & Play could have a liquor license. The issue was placed on the November, 2022 ballot and roughly 75 percent of voters cast ballots in favor. With that approval in hand, it was hoped financing would come through and the new establishment would open sometime in 2023.

In addition to Van Wert Cinemas, the couple’s company, Saunders Theater Operations 4 LLC, owns Van-Del Drive-In, a drive-in in Liberty Center and a historic three-screen theater in Bryan.