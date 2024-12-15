Longtime law enforcement officer retiring

PAULDING — Paulding County Sheriff Jason K. Landers held his department’s annual awards banquet last week with two promotions and one significant retirement.

Deputy Robert C. Miller will be retiring his commission as a special deputy with the office the end of this year. He began his law enforcement career in 1964 when he started with the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy. R.C. Miller became a trooper after his graduation in the 66th class of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. He retired in 1997 after 33 years with the Patrol then commissioned as a deputy sheriff that same year.

Retiring Special Deputy Bob Miller, new Chief Deputy Caleb Miller and Road Patrol Sargeant Rylee Carlisle.

His retirement is the culmination of an honorable 60-year career in this profession. Deputy Miller was recognized and honored at the banquet by Sheriff Jason K. Landers, Director of Public Safety Andy Wilson, Senator Rob McColley, House Representative Roy Klopfenstein and Lt. Joe Sisco with the Van Wert Post of the State Highway Patrol.

“I am completing my 12th year as the elected Sheriff,” Landers said. “I take pride in the annual banquet as I try to recognize team members for the good work they do throughout the year. I think each banquet has gotten better, but this was the best one yet. I continue to be so proud of my staff and this year we recognized one of the most honorable men to serve Paulding County with the retirement of Bob Miller. He is a true gem and I wish him the best in his retirement.”

Sheriff Landers also announced the promotion of Deputy Sheriff Sergeant Caleb Miller to the rank of chief deputy, and Deputy Sheriff Rylee Carlisle to the rank of road patrol sergeant. Chief Deputy Miller started his career with the Sheriff’s Office in 2013. Sergeant Carlisle began his employment with the Sheriff’s Office in 2018.

Annual awards are given in five categories. The 2024 award winners announced Monday were:

Employee of the Year – Nick Cunningham

Communications Officer of the Year – Jay Klopfenstein

Corrections Officer of the Year – April Fuit

Reserve Deputy Sheriff of the Year – Daniel Workman

Road Patrol Deputy Sheriff of the Year – Mark Figert

Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson was the keynote speaker at the banquet. Director Wilson spoke about a few topics including officer wellness. Sheriff Landers used Director Wilson’s contagious energy as a segue into the announcement of a 2025 wellness program spearheaded by Deputy Sheriff Cierra Moran and Sergeant Justis Harvey.