VW independent wrestling roundup

VW independent sports

Bollenbacher wins individual title

COLDWATER — Van Wert placed fifth our of 20 teams at the Coldwater Cavalier Invitational on Saturday.

The Cougars had one individual champion, Breese Bollenbacher (285), who pinned Osman Shirinov of Bethel in 1:12 in the title round. Bollenbacher went 6-0 on the day, with five of the victories coming via pin. Other placers for the Cougars were were Owen Bates (second, 106), Briggs Wallace (second, 144), Renson Spear (fifth, 132), and Mikey Hoehn (sixth 126).

Wapakoneta was crowned as the team champion with 333 points, while Benjamin Logan was the runner-up (298.5 points). Woodmore (229) and Troy (219.5) were third and fourth, and Van Wert finished fifth with 210 team points. Full results can be found here.

Van Wert will return to action Thursday with a big home WBL match against Celina.

Ricker wins at host invite

Lincolnview’s Cody Ricker won the individual title in the 157 pound weight class at the Lincolnview Invitational on Saturday.

Ricker claimed the championship with a 15-0 technical fall over Antwerp’s Skyler Octavanio. Ricker posted a 5-0 record on the day, including four pins. Teammate Aiden Muter finished second in the 150 pound weight class and Adan Qintero finished sixth at 285.

Placers for Crestview included Grant Grubb (third, 106), Luke Sawmiller (third, 150), Kate Sawmiller (fourth, 113), Robert Tyas (fourth, 126), and Ayden Martin (fourth, 165). Van Wert wrestlers who competed and placed were Jillian Sempkowski (third, 113), and Carter Bledsoe (fourth, 138).

Columbus Grove won the team title (207.5 points) and Tinora finished as the runner-up (193.5). Crestview finished ninth (119.5), Lincolnview 12th (82.5) and Van Wert 14th (68.5). Full results can be found here.