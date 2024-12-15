Weekend prep basketball recap

VW independent sports

Van Wert 57 Kalida 44 (boys)

Balanced scoring and a stingy defense helped Van Wert defeat Kalida 57-44 in boys non-conference basketball action at the Cougar’s Den on Saturday. It was the fourth straight game the Cougars allowed 47 points or less.

Kalida (3-3) led 15-14 after one quarter, with Xavier Kelly and Keaten Welch accounting for 10 of Van Wert’s points. The Cougars clamped down defensively in the second quarter, allowing just six points, and the hosts took a 26-20 lead into halftime. Zach Crummey, who picked up his second foul with 1:16 left in the first quarter, did not see action again until the start of the third quarter, but made his presence felt. The 6-5 freshman put in nine points and Griff McCracken whistled in a pair of triples, and Van Wert extended its lead to 10, 43-33, after three quarters.

Kelly and McCracken each finished with 14 points, Crummey added 13 points and Welch finished with 12 points. Kalida did not have a double digit scorer, but Jackson Schroeder and Owen Grime each finished with eight points.

Van Wert (2-4) will host Celina on Friday and Lima Central Catholic on Saturday.

Crestview 31 Wayne Trace 30 (boys)

HAVILAND — Saturday’s non-conference rivalry game between Crestview and Wayne Trace turned out to be a defensive struggle. In the end, Crestview held off the Raiders for a 31-30 win.

The Knights led 5-0 to start the first quarter, then ended the period with a 7-4 lead. Both teams struggled offensively in the second quarter and the Knights led 11-10 at halftime. The pace picked up a bit in the third quarter, as Braxton Leeth hit a pair of treys and a bucket and Hayden Perrott added a field goal and three point bucket, giving Crestview a 24-18 lead entering the final period. Tommy Heffner added a basket and three pointer in the fourth quarter. Wayne Trace missed four of eight foul shots in the fourth quarter.

Leeth led all scorers with 11 points while Heffner added nine. Crestview finished the game 13-of-39 shooting and 0-of-1 from the foul line with 23 rebounds and eight turnovers. Tanner Laukhuf led Wayne Trace with 10 points and Lance Maenle added seven for the Raiders, who were 10-of-33 from the floor and 9-of-14 from the free throw line with 16 rebounds and 14 turnovers.

Crestview 42 Wayne Trace 26 (girls)

CONVOY — The Crestview Lady Knights were victorious over Wayne Trace, 42-26, on Saturday afternoon at Ray Etzler Gymnasium.

Kaci Gregory led Crestview with 16 points and Ellie Kline added 13 in the win. Crestview’s junior varsity team also posted a win, 21-10 in two quarters.

Both teams will return to action tonight on the road. The Knights (5-1, 2-0 NWC) will to Fort Jennings and the Raiders (4-2) will play at Lincolnview.