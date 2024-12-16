Crestview BOE learns about robotics; preps for search

Sam Boroff, Jacoby Pawlick and Saxton Short give a robotics demonstration, while robotics instructor Cole Harting supervises. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — An explanation of coding and robotics made up the majority of Monday’s brief meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education.

First year robotics instructor Cole Harting and students Sam Boroff, Jacoby Pawlick and Saxton Short talked about computer coding and how it relates to robotics. The three students then gave the board a brief demonstration of two of the robots, both on wheels.

Principal Mimi Myers told board members the school purchased six new robots this year using grant funds. There are 17 students, sophomores through seniors currently taking part in robotics at the high school.

“It’s usually a handful of kids but it’s definitely growing in popularity,” she said.

The agenda for Monday meeting was rather short. The board approved a number of routine financial items and accepted a donation of $455 from Countryside Chapel United Methodist Church to help reduce delinquent lunch accounts, and an additional donation of $443.68 from the Lifehouse Church congregation for needy children.

Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf presented a list of proposed dates for 2024 regular board meetings. The board typically meets on the third Monday of each month, with a small number of exceptions. Those meetings will be set during next month’s organizational meeting.

The board is expected to hold an undetermined number of special meetings next year, mainly for facilities planning and to search for a new superintendent. During the November school board meeting, Mollenkopf announced her plan to retire when her current contract expires, July 31, 2025.

After the meeting, Board President John Auld said the board is just beginning the process of finding a replacement. He added the board will contract with an organization such as the Ohio School Boards Association to aid in the search. After a list of candidates is compiled, the board will begin the interview portion of the process, and he said board members will seek input from those connected to the district.

“We intend to include staff and community members as we can,” Auld stated. “It’ll take months. We want to make sure we pick the best person.”

Board members congratulated Lonnie Nedderman for his appointment to the Investment Committee of the Ohio School Boards Association. Nedderman is the district’s representative to the Vantage Career Center Board of Education.

The board will hold its annual organizational meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, January 13, in the multipurpose room. Board member Brad Perrott will serve as president pro-tem. The board will hold a budget hearing and the regular monthly meeting after the organizational meeting.