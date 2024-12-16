Monday night girls hoops roundup

VW independent sports

Crestview 53 Fort Jennings 21

FORT JENNINGS — Crestview had no trouble with Fort Jennings, posting a 53-21 win on Monday night.

The Lady Knights set the tone early by racing out to a 24-2 first quarter lead, with Ellie Kline scoring 11 points, including a trio of treys, and Kaci Gregory adding nine points. Crestview’s lead was 43-9 at halftime and 48-17 after three quarters.

Gregory paced Crestview with 17 points, while Kline and Haley McCoy also finished in double digits, with 14 and 11 points respectively.Maggie Pothast was the leading scorer for Fort Jennings, with 12 points.

Crestview (7-1) will travel to Columbus Grove on Thursday, with a 5:45 p.m. junior varsity start time.

Wayne Trace 46 Lincolnview 33

HAVILAND — A slow start came back to haunt Lincolnview, as the Lady Lancers fell to Wayne Trace 46-33 on Monday.

The Raiders led 11-5 after one quarter and 19-12 at halftime. The lead was 33-25 after three quarters. Wayne Trace’s Harper Myers led all scorers with 22 points, including six three pointers – two in the first quarter and four more in the third period. Lexi Moore added 16 points, including seven in the fourth quarter. Emerson Walker led Lincolnview with 15 points, with 11 coming in the second half.

Wayne Trace (5-2) will host Van Wert tonight and Lincolnview (3-4) will host Miller City on Thursday.