New factory coming to Industrial Park

VW independent staff/submitted information

Portugal-based Intraplás, which is described as a global leader in sustainable packaging solutions for the dairy industry, has selected Van Wert, as the location for its first U.S. manufacturing facility.

A $40 million investment will create 54 new jobs that will generate more than $2.7 million in new annual payroll, and will help solidify Van Wert’s position as a hub for advanced manufacturing. The state-of-the-art facility, which will be located in the Vision Industrial Park, will focus on extrusion, thermoforming, and the production of paper cups for dairy products.

“We are thrilled to welcome Intraplás to our community,” said Brent Stevens, Executive Director of the Van Wert Area Economic Development. “This investment underscores the strength of our region’s workforce, infrastructure, and business climate. Intraplás’ commitment to sustainability and innovation aligns perfectly with our community’s values.”

Intraplas will locate its first U.S. manufacuturing facility at Vision Industrial Park. Photo submitted

“The Van Wert location offers the ideal combination of a skilled workforce, strategic location, and a supportive business environment,” Intraplas CEO Duarte Faria said. “We are confident that this investment will drive growth and create long-term value for our company and the community.”

The decision to locate in Van Wert was solidified during a visit to the community in February of this year. The Intraplás executive team was impressed by the local workforce, infrastructure, and the warm welcome they received from community leaders. The company was particularly drawn to the 100,000-square-foot spec building developed by Robison Investments, which offered the ideal space for their operations.

The Ohio Department of Development’s Tax Credit Authority approved a 1.220 percent, six-year Job Creation Tax Credit for the project. Additionally, the Ohio Site Inventory Program (OSIP) played a crucial role in facilitating the project by providing support for the development of the facility.

Intraplás expects to begin operations at the Van Wert facility in July of next year.