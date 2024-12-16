OhioHealth becomes Presenting Sponsor

By Quincy Thompson

Van Wert Live is delighted to announce that OhioHealth will be the official Broadway Series Presenting Sponsor in 2025 at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. This exciting partnership reflects OhioHealth’s commitment to enhancing the cultural landscape of our community and providing access to world-class entertainment.

As the 2025 Broadway Series Sponsor, OhioHealth will be supporting a thrilling lineup of performances that include beloved Broadway hits, such as Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles, RESPECT the Broadway Musical, and more. This sponsorship will not only bring captivating performances to the Niswonger stage but will also ensure that these incredible shows are accessible to a wide range of audiences.

“We are thrilled to announce our sponsorship of Van Wert Live, as it reflects our ongoing commitment to fostering the cultural and creative spirit of our community,” said Joy Bischoff, president, OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. “At OhioHealth, we believe that the arts play a vital role in enhancing the overall health and well-being of our region. By supporting this program, we are investing not only in the talents of local performers but also in creating opportunities for shared experiences that inspire, connect, and uplift. Together, we’re building a stronger, more vibrant Van Wert.”

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center’s mission to continue delivering top-tier entertainment while fostering community engagement. OhioHealth’s support ensures that the arts remain a vibrant part of our region’s fabric.

Pictured from left to right are: Dr. Scott Jarvis, senior Director of Clinical Affairs, Weston Thompson, Creatives Director of Van Wert Live, Quincy Thompson, Marketing Director, Paula Stabler, Senior Director, CNO, Leslie Beining, senior advisor of operations, and Jim Ahlersmeyer, MBA, Director of Physician Practices. Photo submitted

“We are excited to partner with OhioHealth as our Broadway Series Sponsor for 2025,” said Jarin Hart, Executive Director of Van Wert Live. “Their dedication to health, wellness, and community aligns perfectly with our mission to offer high-quality cultural experiences for all.”

OhioHealth has been a pillar of healthcare and community service, and their sponsorship will enhance the cultural vitality of Van Wert and surrounding areas. Their involvement will help ensure the success of the Broadway Series in 2025, making each performance even more special for patrons.

Stay tuned for more information on the 2025 Broadway Series and be sure to mark your calendars for a year filled with extraordinary shows, made possible by Presenting Sponsors OhioHealth and Supporting Sponsors Roger and Kay Okuely.

