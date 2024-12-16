“People’s Pastor” passes away

VW independent staff

A Van Wert man affectionately known as “the People’s Pastor” has passed away.

Rev. Paul W. Miller, 100, died late Monday morning at Vancrest of Van Wert.

Rev. Paul Miller

After serving in the U.S. Army in the South Pacific in World War II, Miller became a clergyman in the United Methodist Church and served many congregations in northwest Ohio. He was noted for his commitment to caring for others and devoted his time and energy to nursing home and hospice patients, providing comfort and companionship in their times of need.

Survivors include a son, a brother, seven grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 20, at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert.

A complete obituary can be found on the Obituaries page.