Random Thoughts: hoops and football

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

The latest installment of Random Thoughts centers around area high school basketball, the NBA, the Mad Ants, the NCAA transfer portal, and a franchise altering move.

High school hoops fun fact

It’s early in the boys high school basketball season, but in the WBL, there is just one undefeated team – Defiance. Entering this weekend, the Bulldogs are 4-0.

In the NWC, there are two undefeated teams – Bluffton (2-0) and Spencerville (5-0).

Tinora (5-0) is the only undefeated team in the Green Meadows Conference and in the MAC, Delphos St. John’s (4-0) and Versailles (3-0) are the only undefeated teams. In fairness, Marion Local and Coldwater don’t have any losses either, but they haven’t tipped off their respective seasons yet. Both will do so this weekend.

Saturday

Kudos to all the schools who have bumped up start times for basketball games this Saturday. With Ohio State’s playoff game set for 8 p.m., it was kind of a no-brainer and I’m sure many fans will appreciate it.

NBA

I read last week that NBA television ratings are down 48 percent. Yikes. It’s not a surprise though. Let me ask – when’s the last time you watched an NBA game from start to finish?

Give me a high school or college basketball game (any level, Division I-III or NAIA) any day. That’s basketball. There seems to be a big disconnect between the NBA and its fans, but the NBA doesn’t seem to realize it. Of course, there are diehard NBA fans and that’s fine. But look how much the game has changed over the last 20-30 years ago. It’s almost unrecognizable now.

Mad Ants

I miss the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. They were fun to watch and they weren’t too far away. It’s a shame they relocated.

Fix it

Dear NCAA – please fix the transfer portal and its timing. The current timing is terrible.

Also, here’s a suggestion: if an athlete is transferring because a coach has been fired or took another job, they can enter the portal immediately with no restrictions, just like what’s being done now. If they’re entering it for any other reason, they have to sit out a year at their new place, just like they had to do previously.

Not wrong

I saw a Tweet (an X?) over the weekend about Cleveland’s quarterback situation. In a nutshell, it said Baker Mayfield’s time in Cleveland ended when Odell Beckham’s dad started whining about Mayfield not throwing his son the ball enough. The Browns sent Mayfield packing and made the obviously ill-fated trade for DeShaun Watson. The person also posted it also said OBJ’s dad altered the course of the franchise for years to come. He’s not wrong.

By the way – Beckham was released by Miami several days ago. Why? In his mind, he wasn’t getting the ball enough.

