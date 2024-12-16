Rev. Paul W. Miller

Rev. Paul W. Miller, 100, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully at 11:12 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2024, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

Born on August 3, 1924, in Wetzel, to Henry A. and Mary (Wisher) Miller, Paul lived a remarkable life filled with service, compassion, and dedication to others. He married the former Lorraine Clear who preceded him in death on October 11, 2014.

Rev. Paul Miller

A proud veteran of the United States Army, Paul courageously served in World War II in the South Pacific, embodying the values of bravery and commitment to his country.

Following his military service, Paul answered the call to ministry becoming a clergyman in the United Methodist Church, touching the lives of countless individuals across many congregations in northwest Ohio. Known affectionately as the “People’s Pastor,” his unwavering commitment to caring for others became his life’s work. Paul devoted his time and energy to ministering to nursing home and hospice patients, providing comfort and companionship in their times of need.

He was a member of the Van Wert American Legion and First United Methodist Church in Van Wert.

Paul is survived by his son, Bruce (Sandy) Miller of Fort Wayne; his brother, Richard “Dick” Miller of Van Wert; seven grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-great-grandchild.

In addition to his wife, Lorraine Miller, he was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mary; daughter, Paulette Burnett; an infant son, Brian Miller; brother, Rev. Carl W. Miller, and sisters, Margaret Claypool Slusser, Nellie Adams and infant Ruby Miller.

Funeral services will be held in honor of Paul’s life and contributions to our community at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2024, at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert, with Pastors Gus Christo-Baker and Christian Taylor, Officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Middle Creek Cemetery, Grover Hill. Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, and one hour prior to services Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Let us come together to celebrate a life well-lived and to honor Rev. Paul W. Miller, a true servant of God and humanity.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.