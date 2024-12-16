Van Wert Police blotter 12/8-12/15/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, December 8 – a report was made in reference to a theft from Lassus Brothers.

Sunday, December 8 – trepassing in a habitation was reported in the 200 block of Burt St.

Sunday, December 8 – telephone harassment was reported.

Monday, December 9 – a miscellaneous drug offense was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Monday, December 9 – arrested Arturo Coon on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court.

Monday, December 9 – a dog bite complaint was reported. The incident occurred in the 1100 block of Bell Ave.

Monday, December 9 – arrested James Lewis for theft in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Tuesday, December 10 – a citation was issued in the 9000 block of John Brown Rd.

Tuesday, December 10 – a miscellaneous drug offense was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Tuesday, December 10 – arrested Devon Contreras on a warrant.

Wednesday, December 11 – an officer was assigned to the 700 block of E. Main St. in reference to a theft. It remains under investigation.

Wednesday, December 11 – a hit/skip incident was reported in the 100 block of South Ave.

Wednesday, December 11 – arrested Alec Shull for aggravated menacing.

Wednesday, December 11 – a subject sought mental health treatment in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, December 11 – assisted a distraught man in the 200 block of N. Chestnut St.

Wednesday, December 11 – a report was made in reference to harassment.

Thursday, December 12 – a citation was issued in the 1000 block of S. Washington St.

Thursday, December 12 – a domestic violence incident was reported in the 300 block of N. Market St. No charges were filed.

Thursday, December 12 – an incident of intimination was reported in the 100 block of E. Main St. No charges were filed.

Thursday, December 12 – charged a boy, 13, with assault in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Thursday, December 12 – arrested Dezmond Bywaters for domestic violence while in the 800 block of Center St.

Friday, December 13 – an animal complaint was taken in the 1100 block of Willow Ridge Lane.

Friday, December 13 – a telephone harassment incident report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Friday, December 13 – telecommunications harassment was reported in the 1100 block of Olympic Drive.

Saturday, December 14 – arrested Skyler Imlar on several outstanding warrants. The arrest was made in the 300 block of N. Cherry St.

Sunday, December 15 – charged Claire Spees with underage consumption of alcohol.