VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/13/2024

Friday December 13, 2024

6:16 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Woodland Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was dehydrated.

7:11 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Madison Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was ill.

7:58 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of Converse Roselm Road in Jennings Township for a report of a fire.

8:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Union Township for a property line dispute.

9:39 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.

11:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Washington Street in the Village of Scott to check the welfare of a resident.

1:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sands Road in the Village of Elgin for a report of a traffic hazard.

3:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in Liberty Township to standby as a peace officer.

4:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Woodland Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

5:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Cooper Road in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

6:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Road in Liberty Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

6:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Heller Road in Harrison Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

6:32 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a subject receiving burns.

6:59 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS, Van Wert EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 116 in Ridge Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

8:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Linn Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of criminal damaging.

10:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.