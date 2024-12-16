VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/14/2024

Saturday December 14, 2024

4:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Van Wert Wert Mercer County Line in Liberty Township to assist a transient.

7:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police.

9:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:28 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on North Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject feeling dizzy.

3:30 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

4:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in York Township for a report of an injured deer.

6:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Burris Road in Liberty Township to check an open line 911 call.

6:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

6:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

8:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:40 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Skylar M. Imler, 20, of South Cherry Street in the City of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Burris Road in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.