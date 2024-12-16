VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/15/2024

Sunday December 15, 2024

4:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bellis Road in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

11:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:28 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for Probation Violation. Robert A. Stegaman, 50, of Gilliland Road in Ridge Township is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:47 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.

5:34 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a subject who had fallen.

8:25 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on East Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who had fallen.

8:32 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject not feeling well.

11:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a report of domestic violence.