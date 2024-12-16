William “Bill” Norman Barnhart

William “Bill” Norman Barnhart, a beloved husband, father, brother, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2024, just a couple of weeks shy of his 86th birthday.

He was born on December 28, 1938, in Bim, West Virginia, to Allen “Allie” and Thelma Opal (Leonard) Barnhart Sr., who both preceded him in death. Bill was a proud veteran who served in the Navy. On January 21, 1962, he married the love of his life, Evelyn P. Shindeldecker.

Bill Barnhart

Bill’s career spanned 39 years at BF Goodrich. He was a testament to the values instilled in him by his parents and his early involvement with the Apostolic Church. He went on to attend Jennings Road Church of Christ and Lifehouse Church where he found community and strength in his faith.

Beyond his work, he was a man of many interests. Bill cherished his time outdoors, whether it was tending to his garden, mowing the lawn, or embarking on camping trips with family. He found great joy fishing for salmon with friends in Michigan, and he also loved to hit the road, traveling across the country with his wife, Evelyn, on their Honda Gold Wing, creating unforgettable adventures together.

His craftsmanship shone through in the home he built with love, using reclaimed lumber from a house he had torn down, a testament to his resourcefulness and dedication.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn Barnhart of Van Wert; children, Diana Taylor of Van Wert, and William (Mindy) Barnhart of Weston, Ohio; sisters, Ellen (Ed) Grimes and Karen (Dennis) Stout, both of Van Wert; grandchildren, Christopher Taylor of Convoy, Sarah (Jared) Perrott of Huntington, Indiana, and Tyler Barnhart and Katelyn Barnhart, both of Weston; great-grandchildren, Thayer Cunningham of Toledo, MacKenzie Taylor of Convoy and Jayden Perrott of Huntington, Indiana, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Jewel, Janet Risley, Ceola Shindeldecker, Loretta Rader, Rosalee Miller, and Arbadella Coressel; brothers, Harrell Barnhart, Allie Barnhart, Delbert Barnhart, Bobby Barnhart and Jimmy Barnhart.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, at the Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dave Ray presiding. Interment will follow in Ridge Cemetery where military honors will be rendered by the combined units of the Van Wert American Legion and VFW. Visitation for friends and family will be two hours prior to the service on Wednesday from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill’s name may be directed to CHP Home Care and Hospice.

To share in Bill’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.